FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 21, 2022
Heading 3
Celeb-inspired summer hairstyles
Monochrome fashion
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Never the one to shy away from colours, Shahid Kapoor went for a vertical striped olive and blue shirt and matching cropped trousers
This time, he tones down his look by pairing his white and grey striped shirt with a beige shacket and pants
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Stripe mania
Shahid looks truly fantastic in this all-white look featuring a white shirt, and trousers overlayered with a jacket
All-white look
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Next, he went for a white and black patterned kurta and styled it with a sleeveless black bandhgala and white pyjamas
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Desi munda
Cool and edgy
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
The actor showed up in a white shirt and blue jeans and amped up his look by going for a green jacket
Image: Anisha Jain/The House Of Pixels Instagram
The Jersey star melts our hearts with his charming smile as he poses in a white shirt teamed with brown trousers and a Dior jacket
Rocking!
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
He cemented his style status in this off-beat, dual-coloured pantsuit paired with a black shirt
Beige and black suit
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
The heartthrob shows us how to give a sporty look a formal twist by pairing his denim shirt and skinny jeans with black shoes
Denim-on-denim
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
He pulls off the head-to-toe print with absolute ease by opting for a white and blue floral-printed pantsuit paired with a blue striped shirt underneath
Killer look!
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Super-chic
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb-inspired summer hairstyles