apr 21, 2022

Celeb-inspired summer hairstyles

Monochrome fashion

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Never the one to shy away from colours, Shahid Kapoor went for a vertical striped olive and blue shirt and matching cropped trousers

This time, he tones down his look by pairing his white and grey striped shirt with a beige shacket and pants

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Stripe mania

Shahid looks truly fantastic in this all-white look featuring a white shirt, and trousers overlayered with a jacket

All-white look

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Next, he went for a white and black patterned kurta and styled it with a sleeveless black bandhgala and white pyjamas

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Desi munda

Cool and edgy

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

The actor showed up in a white shirt and blue jeans and amped up his look by going for a green jacket

Image: Anisha Jain/The House Of Pixels Instagram

The Jersey star melts our hearts with his charming smile as he poses in a white shirt teamed with brown trousers and a Dior jacket

Rocking!

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

He cemented his style status in this off-beat, dual-coloured pantsuit paired with a black shirt

Beige and black suit

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

The heartthrob shows us how to give a sporty look a formal twist by pairing his denim shirt and skinny jeans with black shoes

Denim-on-denim

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

He pulls off the head-to-toe print with absolute ease by opting for a white and blue floral-printed pantsuit paired with a blue striped shirt underneath

Killer look!

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Lastly, Shahid struck a pose in a pale lemon-yellow jacket, styled with a green shirt and formal black trousers

Super-chic

