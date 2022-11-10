Heading 3

 Shahid Kapoor’s
stylish outfits

Prerna 
Verma 

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The biker jacket

Shahid Kapoor is a biker boy and we have seen proof of it quite often. His bike rides will be incomplete without these stylish biker jackets.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The embellished blazer

Look at Shahid nail this look with a silver embellished pattern on his black blazer.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The patterned checks blazer

Shahid poses in style wearing this attire

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Embroidered party blazer

Shahid looks handsome in this white blazer with flower designs embroidered on a white blazer.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The lime green abstract print jacket

Shahid nails his casual look in this lime green jacket.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Brown munde!

Look at Shahid Kapoor make his fans skip a beat with this look.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Traditional print blazer

Shahid flaunts a very unique-looking blazer in this picture.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The striped bliss

Shahid looks funky in this blazer.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The sporty sleeveless jacket

Take cues from Shahid on how to sport a casual look and yet manage to look stylish.

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The colourful blazer

Shahid looks funky in this matching outfit.

