Shahid Kapoor’s
stylish outfits
Prerna
Verma
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The biker jacket
Shahid Kapoor is a biker boy and we have seen proof of it quite often. His bike rides will be incomplete without these stylish biker jackets.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The embellished blazer
Look at Shahid nail this look with a silver embellished pattern on his black blazer.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The patterned checks blazer
Shahid poses in style wearing this attire
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Embroidered party blazer
Shahid looks handsome in this white blazer with flower designs embroidered on a white blazer.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The lime green abstract print jacket
Shahid nails his casual look in this lime green jacket.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Brown munde!
Look at Shahid Kapoor make his fans skip a beat with this look.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Traditional print blazer
Shahid flaunts a very unique-looking blazer in this picture.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The striped bliss
Shahid looks funky in this blazer.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The sporty sleeveless jacket
Take cues from Shahid on how to sport a casual look and yet manage to look stylish.
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The colourful blazer
Shahid looks funky in this matching outfit.