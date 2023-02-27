Shahid & Mira Kapoor: Couple Fashion
FEB 27, 2023
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
The couple looks so much in love as Shahid Kapoor wore a designed kurta and Mira Rajput donned a baby pink saree
Full Of Love
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Shahid wore a white tee and off white jacket while Mira chose a white and orange dress
Couple Pose
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a blue kurta and a beige shawl whereas Mira looks stunning in an ivory band collar suit and fitted pants
Stylish Couple
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Mira exude power couple goals as they pose in indo-western outfits
Event Ready
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Shahid wore a simple tee and shorts while Mira wore a sweatshirt and jeans
Comfy Look
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
the Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are enjoying some beach moments as for thew outfits, Shahid wore a tee and Mira wore a floral sheer attire
Beach Babes
Video Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira looks gorgeous in yellow outfit whereas Shahid is looking handsome in white shirt and black pants
Dancing Partners
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor wows in an all-black outfit and Mira is looking stunning in white patterned saree
Two Peas In A Pod
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
For an outing, Shahid chooses a sweatshirt and beige pants and Mira wears a top and jeans and both are slaying in sunglasses
Vacay Look
