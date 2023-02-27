Heading 3

Shahid & Mira Kapoor: Couple Fashion

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 27, 2023

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

The couple looks so much in love as Shahid Kapoor wore a designed kurta and Mira Rajput donned a baby pink saree 

Full Of Love

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid wore a white tee and off white jacket while Mira chose a white and orange dress 

Couple Pose

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a blue kurta and a beige shawl whereas Mira looks stunning in an ivory band collar suit and fitted pants

Stylish Couple

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid and Mira exude power couple goals as they pose in indo-western outfits 

Event Ready

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid wore a simple tee and shorts while Mira wore a sweatshirt and jeans

Comfy Look

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

the Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are enjoying some beach moments as for thew outfits, Shahid wore a tee and Mira wore a floral sheer attire 

Beach Babes

Video Source: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira looks gorgeous in yellow outfit whereas Shahid is looking handsome in white shirt and black pants 

Dancing Partners 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor wows in an all-black outfit and Mira is looking stunning in white patterned saree 

Two Peas In A Pod

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

For an outing, Shahid chooses a sweatshirt and beige pants and Mira wears a top and jeans and both are slaying in sunglasses 

Vacay Look

