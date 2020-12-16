Shahrukh’s Versatile
Taste In Fashion

December 16, 2020

Shahrukh Khan wore an iconic Dior suit as he made an appearance at the Vogue Awards

SRK looked his dapper best in a three-piece suit. The small gold chain accessory on one collar added flair to his outfit

Shahrukh has set some serious formal wear goals ever since we could remember

He also aced a Manish Malhotra classic black sherwani as he made an appearance with wife Gauri Khan

And walked the ramp for the designer in a custom-made chikankari kurta
There is a reason why he is called King Khan. And it’s totally evident here

As per his stylist, Shahrukh is surely one of the most elegant-looking men in Bollywood

The superstar seems to be a big fan of tailor-made ethnic wear by Masculine. He dons the look on festive occasions

Shahrukh has also sported some of the most casual looks in a host of stylish jackets

He is an absolute treat to the eyes with an all-black outfit and his signature pose

