Shahrukh’s Versatile December 16, 2020
Taste In Fashion
Shahrukh Khan wore an iconic Dior suit as he made an appearance at the Vogue Awards
SRK looked his dapper best in a three-piece suit. The small gold chain accessory on one collar added flair to his outfit
Shahrukh has set some serious formal wear goals ever since we could remember
He also aced a Manish Malhotra classic black sherwani as he made an appearance with wife Gauri Khan
And walked the ramp for the designer in a custom-made chikankari kurta
There is a reason why he is called King Khan. And it’s totally evident here
As per his stylist, Shahrukh is surely one of the most elegant-looking men in Bollywood
The superstar seems to be a big fan of tailor-made ethnic wear by Masculine. He dons the look on festive occasions
Shahrukh has also sported some of the most casual looks in a host of stylish jackets
He is an absolute treat to the eyes with an all-black outfit and his signature pose
