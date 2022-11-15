Heading 3

Shailene Woodley:
Red Carpet Glam

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley donned a sultry dress with a sheer skirt and bodice as she attended the Big Little Lies Series 2 premiere back in 2019

Sheer Dress

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley made heads turn at Cannes 2019 when she wore this black Christian Dior Couture coat in cashmere

Couture Coat

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley stood out with her eye-popping makeup and asymmetrical blazer dress at the CFDA Awards

Blazer Dress

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley went for a chic look with a hat as she attended the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in this outfit

Chic Look

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley stunned in a sensational one-shouldered black gown with a thigh-high slit at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Fashion Week

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley looked stunning as attended a fashion week event sporting this gorgeous pink knitted dress

Knitted Dress

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley rocked a stunning LBD as she attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week

The LBD

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley attended her film Endings Beginnings TIFF premiere sporting this cool Louis Vuitton dress with black shoes

Fashionably Cool

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley dazzled in a sequined silver mini dress with a backless design at the Hollywood Film Awards

Sequined Dress

Image: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley looked stunning sporting this black and white tulle embroidered dress by Dior at one of red carpet appearances

Tulle Dress

