Shailene Woodley:
Red Carpet Glam
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley donned a sultry dress with a sheer skirt and bodice as she attended the Big Little Lies Series 2 premiere back in 2019
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley made heads turn at Cannes 2019 when she wore this black Christian Dior Couture coat in cashmere
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley stood out with her eye-popping makeup and asymmetrical blazer dress at the CFDA Awards
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley went for a chic look with a hat as she attended the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in this outfit
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley stunned in a sensational one-shouldered black gown with a thigh-high slit at Paris Fashion Week 2022
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley looked stunning as attended a fashion week event sporting this gorgeous pink knitted dress
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley rocked a stunning LBD as she attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley attended her film Endings Beginnings TIFF premiere sporting this cool Louis Vuitton dress with black shoes
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley dazzled in a sequined silver mini dress with a backless design at the Hollywood Film Awards
Image: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley looked stunning sporting this black and white tulle embroidered dress by Dior at one of red carpet appearances
