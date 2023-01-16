Shakira's Style Moments
Cannes Look
Shakira rocked the Cannes red carpet in a strapless black gown with matching gloves in 2022
Image: Getty Images
Sheer Shirt
Shakira made heads turn with this choice as she wore a sheer black shirt with a short black skirt
Image: Getty Images
Shakira donned this strapless red crop top with skinny pants during one of her outings and looked stunning
Crop Top
Image: Getty Images
Shakira showed off her stunning curls as she stepped out in this casual yet amazing look
Casual Look
Image: Getty Images
Shakira looked adorable as she sported this pink floral print dress for the premiere of Zootopia
Floral Dress
Image: Getty Images
Shakira looked gorgeous as she wore this black and white outfit with amazing boots on the red carpet
Black and White Dress
Image: Getty Images
Shakira's on-stage fashion is equally impressive and we love this sheer bodysuit she wore during her performance
Sheer Bodysuit
Image: Getty Images
Shakira can pull off any outfit with style and this blue dress of the singer is an amazing choice
Blue Dress
Image: Getty Images
This 2014 photo captures Shakira sporting a stylish mini skirt with a crop top
Mini Skirt
