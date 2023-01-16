Heading 3

Shakira's Style Moments

Image: Getty Images

Cannes Look

Shakira rocked the Cannes red carpet in a strapless black gown with matching gloves in 2022

Image: Getty Images

Sheer Shirt

Shakira made heads turn with this choice as she wore a sheer black shirt with a short black skirt

Image: Getty Images

Shakira donned this strapless red crop top with skinny pants during one of her outings and looked stunning

Crop Top

Image: Getty Images

Shakira showed off her stunning curls as she stepped out in this casual yet amazing look

Casual Look 

Image: Getty Images

Shakira looked adorable as she sported this pink floral print dress for the premiere of Zootopia

Floral Dress

Image: Getty Images

Shakira looked gorgeous as she wore this black and white outfit with amazing boots on the red carpet

Black and White Dress

Image: Getty Images

Shakira's on-stage fashion is equally impressive and we love this sheer bodysuit she wore during her performance

Sheer Bodysuit

Image: Getty Images

Shakira can pull off any outfit with style and this blue dress of the singer is an amazing choice

Blue Dress

Image: Getty Images

This 2014 photo captures Shakira sporting a stylish mini skirt with a crop top

Mini Skirt

