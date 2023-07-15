pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 15, 2023
Shalini Pandey’s bold beach looks
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Arjun Reddy debutante is basking in the serenity of beach waves in this floral beach top with black shorts
Beach fun
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Meri Nimmo fame is a sight to behold in this maroon red top paired with jeans shorts
Red rush
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
Plush pink
The Jayeshbhai Jordaar protagonist has put the heat to shame in this pastel pink monokini featuring a plunging neckline
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Mahanti heroine is enjoying the soothing sea breeze in a green and white bralette teamed up with a dark green bottom
Green grace
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The NTR: Kathanayakudu actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this lavender top with floral prints and white shorts
Floral finesse
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The 118 artist is enjoying her weekend getaway in this blue bikini backless top. The abstract shorts are a refreshing twist
Blue bliss
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The 100% Kadhal diva looks breathtaking in this black monokini with white polka dots. The flower in her hair is adorable
Polka punk
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Gorilla star is flaunting her toned body in this powder blue bralette and white shorts
Fun vibes
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Bamfaad enchantress is oozing warmth and comfort in this black top and white shorts while sitting on the sand
Black & white
Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram
The Iddari Lokam Okate heroine has captured the attention of her fans in this white and yellow striped top and white skirt
Yellow glow
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.