JULY 15, 2023

Shalini Pandey’s bold beach looks 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The Arjun Reddy debutante is basking in the serenity of beach waves in this floral beach top with black shorts 

Beach fun 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The Meri Nimmo fame is a sight to behold in this maroon red top paired with jeans shorts

Red rush 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

 Plush pink 

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar protagonist has put the heat to shame in this pastel pink monokini featuring a plunging neckline 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The Mahanti heroine is enjoying the soothing sea breeze in a green and white bralette teamed up with a dark green bottom 

Green grace 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The NTR: Kathanayakudu actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this lavender top with floral prints and white shorts 

Floral finesse 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The 118 artist is enjoying her weekend getaway in this blue bikini backless top. The abstract shorts are a refreshing twist 

Blue bliss 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The 100% Kadhal diva looks breathtaking in this black monokini with white polka dots. The flower in her hair is adorable 

Polka punk 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The Gorilla star is flaunting her toned body in this powder blue bralette and white shorts 

Fun vibes 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The Bamfaad enchantress is oozing warmth and comfort in this black top and white shorts while sitting on the sand 

Black & white 

Image: Shalini Pandey’s Instagram 

The Iddari Lokam Okate heroine has captured the attention of her fans in this white and yellow striped top and white skirt 

Yellow glow 

