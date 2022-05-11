Fashion

Joyce Joyson

may 11, 2022

Shalini Pandey's impeccable style

Shimmery co-ords

Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram 

When it comes to her wardrobe, Shalini Pandey has always been at the forefront of fashion, here she glitters in this sequin purple crop top and skirt with a slit

Boss babe

Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram

The actress always likes to try something unexpected, say this black embellished blazer dress featuring a cute pink bow at the waist

A pair of blue denim shorts is the ticket to looking stylish just about always! She styled it with a blue crop top featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out details

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram     Photo: Rohan Shrestha

Denim love

Next, she again stepped up her style game by donning a green sequin mini dress with a deep plunging neckline

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram

Spellbinding

The Arjun Reddy star strikes a perfect balance by pairing this sunset floral corset top with wacky, black and blue loose-fit denims

Uber-chic

Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram

Incredibly stylish

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram

She knows how to distinctively own a look as seen in this white corset-like crop top styled with baggy brown faux leather pants

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram   Photo:Saurabh Das

When in doubt, throw on an oversized blue denim jacket! Shalini wore it with a yellow strappy mini bodycon dress

Girl-next-door-vibes

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram 
Photo: The House Of Pixels

The diva made our jaws hit the floor in this stunning teal-green one-shoulder dress with backless detail

 Gorgeous in green

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram Photo: Lisa D'souza

Shalini clearly knows how to make an impact, and this look, wearing a strapless faux leather mini dress serves enough proof

Sizzling hot

Lastly, she looked unbelievably chic in a white printed tee paired with a distressed, high-waisted blue denim skirt

Casual-cool style

Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram

