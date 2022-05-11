Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 11, 2022
Heading 3
Shalini Pandey's impeccable style
Shimmery co-ords
Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram
When it comes to her wardrobe, Shalini Pandey has always been at the forefront of fashion, here she glitters in this sequin purple crop top and skirt with a slit
Boss babe
Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram
The actress always likes to try something unexpected, say this black embellished blazer dress featuring a cute pink bow at the waist
A pair of blue denim shorts is the ticket to looking stylish just about always! She styled it with a blue crop top featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out details
Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram Photo: Rohan Shrestha
Denim love
Next, she again stepped up her style game by donning a green sequin mini dress with a deep plunging neckline
Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram
Spellbinding
The Arjun Reddy star strikes a perfect balance by pairing this sunset floral corset top with wacky, black and blue loose-fit denims
Uber-chic
Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram
Incredibly stylish
Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram
She knows how to distinctively own a look as seen in this white corset-like crop top styled with baggy brown faux leather pants
Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram Photo:Saurabh Das
When in doubt, throw on an oversized blue denim jacket! Shalini wore it with a yellow strappy mini bodycon dress
Girl-next-door-vibes
Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
The diva made our jaws hit the floor in this stunning teal-green one-shoulder dress with backless detail
Gorgeous in green
Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram Photo: Lisa D'souza
Shalini clearly knows how to make an impact, and this look, wearing a strapless faux leather mini dress serves enough proof
Sizzling hot
Lastly, she looked unbelievably chic in a white printed tee paired with a distressed, high-waisted blue denim skirt
Casual-cool style
Image: Shalini Pandey/ Saurabh Das Instagram
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Huma Qureshi's ethnic style diaries
Click Here