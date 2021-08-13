Shamita Shetty’s Style Files
An LBD is a must-have outfit of all fashionistas. Staying true to her calling, Shamita slayed in this black dress with a matching belt and strappy heels
Shamita strikes a balance between comfort and style in these high-waist shorts paired with a white and grey striped t-shirt
Her taste is precise. She loves pastels and this is the proof! This organza gown is laden with gotta lace and she paired it with a matching dupatta and dazzling earrings
The hive textured one-shoulder dress with puffy sleeves seems to be her new favourite.The actress finishes off her look with white loafers
The actress looks effortlessly chic in a black and white striped dress
Well, here she bids adieu to fitting clothes and embraces a comfy chic striped co-ord set. She accentuates her look with clear strap heels
Minimal is more! The diva looks adorable in a white dress with net embroidered sleeves teamed with bling accessories
The ‘Zeher’ actress looks alluring in this Manish Malhotra shimmery saree. She rounds up her look with a bijou clutch bag and drop earrings
Denim dungarees never disappoint! The diva styles it with a bralette top, hoop earrings, and casual shoes
Ravishing in red! Layered in shades! Here, Shamita is wearing Manish Malhotra’s pleated skirt teamed with an embellished blouse
