Heading 3

Shamita Shetty's love for co-ords

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

FEB 02, 2023

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita Shetty has stolen our heart with her adorable look in a white crop top and frill skirt with floral jacket

Wowsome look

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

The Bigg Boss OTT runner up is making a bold statement in polka dotted print bright red co-ord set

Retro fashion

Shehnaaz Gill’s Boss Babe looks

Nora Fatehi in gorgeous lehengas

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Flared khadi co-ords

Shamita Shetty is among the most stylish actresses of the industry and her unique fashion sense in seen through her outfits

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 fame is a fashionista in the floral co-ords set with a long shrug

Floral vibes

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita Shetty looks delightful in the natural daylight as she posed in a tie and dye print co-ord set

Happy mornings

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Get the casual girl next door look like Shamita Shetty in a blue ombre loose fitting t-shirt and shorts with shoes

Ombre effect

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Unleash the fashionable diva within you with this stunning pink co-ord set paired with a fringed skirt

Gorgeous in fringes

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita Shetty is making her fans fall in love with her looks in the off shoulder and striped crop top and trousers

Fashionable in stripes

Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Add a fashionable twist to your simple home wear with stylish outfits like that of Shamita Shetty in sweatshirts and joggers

Comfy yet chic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here