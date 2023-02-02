Shamita Shetty's love for co-ords
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty has stolen our heart with her adorable look in a white crop top and frill skirt with floral jacket
Wowsome look
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
The Bigg Boss OTT runner up is making a bold statement in polka dotted print bright red co-ord set
Retro fashion
Shehnaaz Gill’s Boss Babe looks
Nora Fatehi in gorgeous lehengas
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Flared khadi co-ords
Shamita Shetty is among the most stylish actresses of the industry and her unique fashion sense in seen through her outfits
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 fame is a fashionista in the floral co-ords set with a long shrug
Floral vibes
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty looks delightful in the natural daylight as she posed in a tie and dye print co-ord set
Happy mornings
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Get the casual girl next door look like Shamita Shetty in a blue ombre loose fitting t-shirt and shorts with shoes
Ombre effect
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Unleash the fashionable diva within you with this stunning pink co-ord set paired with a fringed skirt
Gorgeous in fringes
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty is making her fans fall in love with her looks in the off shoulder and striped crop top and trousers
Fashionable in stripes
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Add a fashionable twist to your simple home wear with stylish outfits like that of Shamita Shetty in sweatshirts and joggers
Comfy yet chic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.