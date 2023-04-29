Shamita Shetty’s style book
APRIL 29, 2023
Shamita Shetty is known for her elegant and sophisticated style
Elegance
She often opts for simple yet chic outfits that highlight her natural beauty
Natural beauty
Experimental
Shamita has a keen eye for fashion and is often seen experimenting with different styles
She is not afraid to take risks and has been seen in bold and statement-making ensembles
Statement pieces
Shamita is a fan of traditional Indian wear and can often be seen in beautiful sarees and lehengas
Indian wear
She has a penchant for designer labels and is often spotted in outfits from high-end fashion brands
Designer labels
Shamita is always well put-together, with immaculate hair and makeup
Hair and make-up
She knows how to accessorise and often adds a touch of glam to her outfits with statement jewellery
Jewellery
Shamita's style is timeless and sophisticated, making her a fashion icon in her own right
Timeless
She is an inspiration to many young women who look up to her for her impeccable sense of style
Inspiration
