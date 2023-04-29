Heading 3

Shamita Shetty’s style book

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 29, 2023

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

Shamita Shetty is known for her elegant and sophisticated style

Elegance

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

She often opts for simple yet chic outfits that highlight her natural beauty

Natural beauty

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

Experimental

Shamita has a keen eye for fashion and is often seen experimenting with different styles

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

She is not afraid to take risks and has been seen in bold and statement-making ensembles

Statement pieces

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

Shamita is a fan of traditional Indian wear and can often be seen in beautiful sarees and lehengas

Indian wear

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

She has a penchant for designer labels and is often spotted in outfits from high-end fashion brands

Designer labels

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

Shamita is always well put-together, with immaculate hair and makeup

Hair and make-up

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

She knows how to accessorise and often adds a touch of glam to her outfits with statement jewellery

Jewellery

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

Shamita's style is timeless and sophisticated, making her a fashion icon in her own right

Timeless

Image- Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

She is an inspiration to many young women who look up to her for her impeccable sense of style

Inspiration

