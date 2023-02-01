Shamita Shetty's style file
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty looks like a sky full of stars as her gorgeous shimmery dress created a statement look
Shimmery diva
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Want a cute date look idea, then you must take inspiration from Shamita Shetty’s stylish floral knot top and skirt set
Cuteness overload
Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi Kudi looks
Shweta Tiwari in
denim outfits
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Take cues from Shamita Shetty for flawless makeup with a pink lipstick paired with off shoulder-flared outfit
Off-shoulder beauty
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Add glam to your party look with the stylish shimmery saree and statement earrings
Graceful in saree
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty looks happiest as she swirled around in a multi-shaded pink frilled crop top and pants set
Happy soul in co-ords
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
She is a total style icon in this bright yellow and floral print short dress paired with transparent heels
Floral charm
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
The diva is completely rocking the natural look as she gets clicked in daylight wearing a comfy top and denims
Natural beauty
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
The fashionista has raised her style game with the shimmery golden bodycon dress with designer detailed shoulders
Glimmer in gold
Source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty ensured all eyes are on her with off shoulder white bodycon dress and bright red lipstick
Glamorous in white
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.