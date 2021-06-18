Kylie To Alia: Celebs Rocked Bucket Hats June 18, 2021
One of the popular advocates of the bucket hat is supermodel Gigi Hadid. She sported a denim bucket hat with her denim dungaree and built-in denim boots Image credits: Getty
Gigi had also shared a sun-kissed selfie where she is seen wearing a leopard print bucket hat with a casual yellow tee shirt
The OG style queen Kylie Jenner wore her candy-pink Prada bucket hat with a strapless scarf top and baggy white track pants
The new star kid in town, Shanaya Kapoor, wore a bucket hat that matched with her black and white striped button-down shirt and shorts
Following suit, we have Ananya Panday who rocked the patchwork blue bucket hat in her own fun style
Recently, Alia Bhatt showed us how to accessorise the summer look with a cutesy hat. Her bright yellow co-ord set and a floral bucket hat gave us major vacay vibes!
Known for his eccentric taste in fashion, Ranveer Singh joined the bandwagon as he sported an animal print bucket hat with mauve pants and a black shirt
In his own quirky way, Ishaan Khatter showed off his chiselled abs and of course, a pink bucket hat!
Nailing the sporty airport look in style, Kiara Advani opted for a pair of tie-dye pants, a tee, a matching bucket hat and a black face mask Image credits: Viral Bhayani
During her Maldives vacation, Janhvi Kapoor wore her holographic swimsuit with a lovely sky-blue printed bucket hat to make the most of her fun wardrobe
