Shanaya-Ananya: Orange ethnic outfits

Hardika Gupta

FEB 07, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked like a ray of sunshine in this mustard lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa's orange lehenga had a pop of black all over her outfit

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's pastel orange sharara is in trend these days

Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked gorgeous in this orange sheer saree

Katrina Kaif

Image: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's orange floral sharara exudes regalness

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is the epitome of grace in this orange saree

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shraddha kapoor Instagram

We love Shraddha's orange ethnic suit

Shraddha kapoor

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress opted for a orange-hued bandhani saree

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked simple yet beautiful in this orange anarkali

Madhuri Dixit

