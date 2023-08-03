Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
Shanaya Kapoor approved hairstyling tips
Attention
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor has enviable glowing skin but this time it's her gorgeous hair that has caught our attention
Shanaya's skincare routine may be very hands-on, but her haircare and styling routine is pretty simple yet effective
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Shanaya's routine
Try these amazing haircare and styling tips which Shanaya Kapoor swears by
Tips
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Ahead are some takeaways from her fabulous hair game
Takeaways
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
#1
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Avoid heat styling when the weather gets cold
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
#2
Use avocado-infused products to nourish hair
Use styling tools with the right heat settings to avoid any damage
#3
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Choose a heat styling spray over gels for those sleek 'dos
#4
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
#5
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Sleep on satin pillowcase to reduce hair breakage
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Follow Shanaya Kapoor's footsteps to keep your locks looking gorgeous all year round.
Footsteps
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.