Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 03, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor approved hairstyling tips 

Shanaya Kapoor has enviable glowing skin but this time it's her gorgeous hair that has caught our attention

Shanaya's skincare routine may be very hands-on, but her haircare and styling routine is pretty simple yet effective

Try these amazing haircare and styling tips which Shanaya Kapoor swears by 

Ahead are some takeaways from her fabulous hair game

#1

Avoid heat styling when the weather gets cold

#2

Use avocado-infused products to nourish hair

Use styling tools with the right heat settings to avoid any damage 

#3

Choose a heat styling spray over gels for those sleek 'dos

#4

#5

Sleep on satin pillowcase to reduce hair breakage

Follow Shanaya Kapoor's footsteps to keep your locks looking gorgeous all year round.

