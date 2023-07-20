Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 20, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor exuding desi vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in a sparkling red saree by Manish Malhotra

Red Hot

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

This pristine white saree teamed with an embellished blouse looked flawless on her 

Radiant 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Dazzling 

She dazzled like a disco ball in a shimmery sequinned blue saree 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

The Bedhadak actress looked alluring in a lilac-hued concept saree

Desi Gal

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya served some festive-ready outfit goals in a semi-sheer green drape 

Festive Outfit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She upped the desi glam in a sequinned peachy-pink saree 

Desi Glam

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She redefined elegance in a green and earthy-hued lehenga 

Elegant 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She kept things traditional yet contemporary in an ivory white co-ord set

Contemporary

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She wore a shimmery embellished yellow lehenga and a blue dupatta that turned heads

Glam Vibes 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked pretty as always in this cropped blouse, tailored pants, and an embroidered cape

Beauty

