pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 30, 2023
Shanaya Kapoor in
blingy outfits
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet exudes ultra-glam vibes in a golden skirt and a white shirt from Maison Valentino
Turning Heads
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya dazzled in a shimmery blue saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra
Dazzling
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She brought some sass and glam to the table in a short blue dress embellished with sequins
Glam Vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She is a total style diva in this strapless red dress with a bejewelled neckline
Snazzy Gal
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She dials up the drama in this all-black sequinned mini dress with a feathered hemline
Oomph Factor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She turned heads in a lilac-hued concept saree with a pre-draped silhouette
Flawless
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her ornate green and earthy-hued lehenga bedecked with embellishments looks elegant
Elegant
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked ready to party in a short sparkly dress with a strapless neckline
Party-ready
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She keeps things vibrant in this heavily embellished yellow lehenga and a blue dupatta
Glam Vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She paints the town red in a strappy short dress with a cowl neckline
Red Hot
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.