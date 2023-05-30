Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 30, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor in
blingy outfits 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


The starlet exudes ultra-glam vibes in a golden skirt and a white shirt from Maison Valentino 

Turning Heads 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


Shanaya dazzled in a shimmery blue saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra 

Dazzling 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She brought some sass and glam to the table in a short blue dress embellished with sequins

Glam Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She is a total style diva in this strapless red dress with a bejewelled neckline

Snazzy Gal 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She dials up the drama in this all-black sequinned mini dress with a feathered hemline

Oomph Factor 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She turned heads in a lilac-hued concept saree with a pre-draped silhouette 

Flawless 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


Her ornate green and earthy-hued lehenga bedecked with embellishments looks elegant 

Elegant 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She looked ready to party in a short sparkly dress with a strapless neckline

Party-ready

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She keeps things vibrant in this heavily embellished yellow lehenga and a blue dupatta

Glam Vibes 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram


She paints the town red in a strappy short dress with a cowl neckline

Red Hot

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here