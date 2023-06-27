Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in desi outfits 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor painted the town red in a gorgeous red saree by Manish Malhotra

Red Magic


She dazzled in a shimmery blue saree adorned with sequins 

Dazzling 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She gleamed in a pristine white saree paired with an embellished blouse 

Radiant 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Gorgeous

This heavily sequinned peachy-pink saree looked sensuous on her

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

The starlet kept things vibrant in a heavily embellished yellow lehenga and a blue dupatta

Glam Vibes 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Her gorgeous desi style in this lilac-hued concept saree is on fleek

Desi Gal

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked festive-ready in a semi-sheer green saree with a golden border 

Festive Ready

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

This green and earthy-hued lehenga made her look elegant 

Elegant 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She turned heads in an ivory white co-ord set

Contemporary 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked beautiful in this cropped blouse, tailored pants, and an embroidered cape

Beauty 

