Shanaya Kapoor in dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 03, 2023
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet is a sight to behold in this stunning white Maison Valentino dress with side cut-outs
Night Out
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She showed off her styling prowess in a red off-shoulder bodycon dress by Self Portrait
Setting Style Goals
Sonam-Bhumi: Divas in Anamika Khanna
Casual outfits inspired by celebs’
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She kept things classic in a sleek black dress with strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline
Classic Style
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya turns on the glam quotient in a short sparkly black dress perfect for a night out
Glam Girl
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her ruffle dress with a strapless neckline makes a snazzy case for romantic fits
Ruffles Drama
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She is a stunner in this blue dress featuring midriff-baring details, corset details, and off-shoulder
Stunner In Blue
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London
Snazzy Girl
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her short pink bodycon dress with a strapless neckline is perfect for a party look
Stylish As Always
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She dialled up the hotness quotient in a ruched green dress with a thigh-high slit
Sizzling Hot
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.