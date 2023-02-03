Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar 

FASHION

FEB 03, 2023

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet is a sight to behold in this stunning white Maison Valentino dress with side cut-outs

Night Out

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She showed off her styling prowess in a red off-shoulder bodycon dress by Self Portrait 

Setting Style Goals

Sonam-Bhumi: Divas in Anamika Khanna

Casual outfits inspired by celebs’

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She kept things classic in a sleek black dress with strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline

Classic Style

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya turns on the glam quotient in a short sparkly black dress perfect for a night out

Glam Girl

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her ruffle dress with a strapless neckline makes a snazzy case for romantic fits

Ruffles Drama

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She is a stunner in this blue dress featuring midriff-baring details, corset details, and off-shoulder

Stunner In Blue

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London

Snazzy Girl 

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her short pink bodycon dress with a strapless neckline is perfect for a party look

Stylish As Always 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She dialled up the hotness quotient in a ruched green dress with a thigh-high slit

Sizzling Hot

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here