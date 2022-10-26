Shanaya Kapoor in ethnic outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Painting a regal picture in a statement-making multi-coloured lehenga, the young star looked flawless!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She attended a Diwali party in a scintillating Manish Malhotra saree and a deep-neck blouse that added oomph.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She served wedding guest style goals in a pristine white monochrome saree and a plunging-neck embellished blouse.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely as she posed with her mother in a baby pink anarkali suit.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Making a case for embellished outfits, she slayed in a striking yellow lehenga choli and a contrasting blue dupatta by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked glamorous in a semi-sheer green saree with a golden embellished border and a strappy embellished blouse.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her snazzy ethnic style in an ivory white co-ord set was on point!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For the love of white, she picked out an elegant white anarkali and styled it with minimal gold jhumkas and a white potli bag
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her ultra-glam desi look in this vibrant polka dot lehenga is definitely a winner!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She made a stylish case for printed co-ords in a cropped blouse, tailored pants with novelty flaps, and an embroidered cape.
