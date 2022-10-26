Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in ethnic outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Painting a regal picture in a statement-making multi-coloured lehenga, the young star looked flawless! 

Royalty Redefined

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She attended a Diwali party in a scintillating Manish Malhotra saree and a deep-neck blouse that added oomph.

Ravishing Much 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She served wedding guest style goals in a pristine white monochrome saree and a plunging-neck embellished blouse.

Pristine Whites

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked lovely as she posed with her mother in a baby pink anarkali suit.

Simplicity At Its Best 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Making a case for embellished outfits, she slayed in a striking yellow lehenga choli and a contrasting blue dupatta by Manish Malhotra. 

Glam Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked glamorous in a semi-sheer green saree with a golden embellished border and a strappy embellished blouse. 

Gorgeous In Green

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her snazzy ethnic style in an ivory white co-ord set was on point! 

Snazzy Style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For the love of white, she picked out an elegant white anarkali and styled it with minimal gold jhumkas and a white potli bag

Elegant In White

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her ultra-glam desi look in this vibrant polka dot lehenga is definitely a winner! 

Vibrant Hues

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She made a stylish case for printed co-ords in a cropped blouse, tailored pants with novelty flaps, and an embroidered cape.

Wedding Guest Style

