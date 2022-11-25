Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor
in short dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She aced the blue frills and looked like a true diva as she styled it with a sleek bun and a pair of stilettos.

Blue frillsDress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She kept her look minimal yet stylish with a green strappy ruched dress paired up with stilettos.

Serene green 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Slip dress 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a breath of fresh air in a room, dressed in a stunning wrap mint green dress with cut-outs and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Fresh mint

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star looked irresistible in a white ruched bodycon dress from Club L London, exuding bombshell vibes.

Ruched white

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Adding some oomph to her wardrobe, she wore a stunning yellow satin dress with a backless design.

Golden girl 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhadak actress glowed in the golden hour wearing a silver shimmer dress with a cowl neck.

Silver cowl 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Giving the LBD look a whole new appeal, the diva wore a black velvet cut-out dress from Giovanni D.

Black much

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Raising the temperature in a white shimmer strapless dress and minimal makeup, she was every inch a star.

Glitz and glamour 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She wore a white halter neck buttoned down dress, serving as the perfect dress for a dinner date night with friends.

Dinner date 

