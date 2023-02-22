Shanaya Kapoor in white outfits
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor has a thing for white outfits and is often seen rocking them in different silhouettes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She makes a glamorous case for stunning white ensembles in this white Valentino gown featuring a waist cut-out and floor-sweeping trail
Glam Case
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a chic OOTN look, she wore a white halter neck crop top with button detailing and a mini skirt
Chic Girl
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She channels her inner fashion queen in a ravishing cut-out dress
White Delight
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She makes a striking statement in this oversized white blazer and matching trousers
Boss Lady
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She is the ultimate desi diva in this semi-sheer white saree and an embellished blouse
Desi Gal
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looks date-night ready in this long white dress with cut-outs
Prettiest
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her short white dress featuring a halter neckline and a plunging neck is gorgeous
Gorgeous
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She turns heads in this stunning white body-hugging dress with ruched detail
Turning Heads
