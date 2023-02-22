Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in white outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor has a thing for white outfits and is often seen rocking them in different silhouettes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She makes a glamorous case for stunning white ensembles in this white Valentino gown featuring a waist cut-out and floor-sweeping trail

Glam Case

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For a chic OOTN look, she wore a white halter neck crop top with button detailing and a mini skirt

Chic Girl

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She channels her inner fashion queen in a ravishing cut-out dress

White Delight

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She makes a striking statement in this oversized white blazer and matching trousers

Boss Lady

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She is the ultimate desi diva in this semi-sheer white saree and an embellished blouse

Desi Gal

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looks date-night ready in this long white dress with cut-outs

Prettiest

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her short white dress featuring a halter neckline and a plunging neck is gorgeous

Gorgeous

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She turns heads in this stunning white body-hugging dress with ruched detail

Turning Heads

