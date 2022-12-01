Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress went all snazzy and jazzy in a white knit dress with cut-out designs on the waistline and paired it with yellow heels.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Giving a twist to the denim look, she wore a Balenciaga jacket over blue wide-leg jeans.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her Halloween look was to die for! She dressed up so perfectly like Anne Hathaway in the movie and looked every bit the part.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She was an absolute dream in a green embroidered lehenga with gold embellishments on the hemline by Tarun Tahiliani.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She sported a very glamorous look for her Diwali celebrations wearing a pink-hued shimmer saree straight off the rack of Manish Malhotra and accessorised it with statement earrings.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In a sequin strapless black minidress with a dramatic ruffled feather hem, and a gorgeous train, she looked like a total fashionista.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Exuding pretty and cute vibes in a strapless pink polka-dotted tiered dress with a corset bodice, her look was an absolute delight to behold.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She chose a very chic and stylish blue dress with cut-out and ruched design on the sides. She accessorised the ensemble with an oversized blue blazer and a half-up, half-down ponytail.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In a white halterneck dress, styled with a shimmery purse and platform heels, her look was the perfect combination of chic and glamour.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya is clearly a fan of white, as she dresses up in a solid white saree with a shimmery blouse by Manish Malhotra and accessorises it with a maang tika.
