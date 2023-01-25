Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor is a gorgeous desi girl

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 25, 2023

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The young diva looked ethereal in a signature Tarun Tahiliani concept saree hand embroidered with sequins and crystals in lilac.

Painterly Dreams

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She went all-out for a party in a scintillating Manish Malhotra saree and a deep-neck blouse that added further oomph. 

Festive Ready 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her desi look in a lightweight semi-sheer green saree featuring a golden embellished border is perfect for festivities at home.

Gorgeous In Green

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She dazzled in a pair of red and green floral-print pants and a cropped blouse and a cape for the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. 

Pretty In Florals 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She sported a very funky and stylish look wearing a bright yellow co-ord set with a strappy top and high-waisted pants with knit detailing.

Regal Picture 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet also made a striking case for embellished outfits by opting for a striking yellow lehenga choli and a contrasting blue dupatta. 

Glamorous In Yellow

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She served a beautiful wedding guest style by sporting a pristine white Manish Malhotra saree paired with an embellished blouse. 

Pristine Whites

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Serving an ultra-glam desi look of the season, Shanaya looked resplendent in a bright orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta.

Vibrant Hues 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked elegant in a white anarkali and a pair of gold jhumkas. 

Elegant Much

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her OOTD featuring a long blue kurta and a pair of printed palazzos looks breezy and perfect for a summer day.

Breezy OOTD

