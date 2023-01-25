Shanaya Kapoor is a gorgeous desi girl
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 25, 2023
FASHION
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The young diva looked ethereal in a signature Tarun Tahiliani concept saree hand embroidered with sequins and crystals in lilac.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She went all-out for a party in a scintillating Manish Malhotra saree and a deep-neck blouse that added further oomph.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her desi look in a lightweight semi-sheer green saree featuring a golden embellished border is perfect for festivities at home.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a pair of red and green floral-print pants and a cropped blouse and a cape for the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She sported a very funky and stylish look wearing a bright yellow co-ord set with a strappy top and high-waisted pants with knit detailing.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet also made a striking case for embellished outfits by opting for a striking yellow lehenga choli and a contrasting blue dupatta.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She served a beautiful wedding guest style by sporting a pristine white Manish Malhotra saree paired with an embellished blouse.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Serving an ultra-glam desi look of the season, Shanaya looked resplendent in a bright orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked elegant in a white anarkali and a pair of gold jhumkas.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her OOTD featuring a long blue kurta and a pair of printed palazzos looks breezy and perfect for a summer day.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.