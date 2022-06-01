Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in a dress

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Deconstructed and daring, the starlet channeled her inner diva in an all-black Giovanni halter-neck gown with a side cut-out and thigh-high slit

Daring Diva

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Moving over the patent LBD, Shanaya went the peppy route in a little pink strapless dress and showed us how it’s done!

Pretty In Pink

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She was a damsel in high spirits as she posed in a solid white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and tie-up details at the hemline

Dolled Up

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She made a stunning case for a party-ready outfit as she picked out an avocado green satin number with a halter neck, asymmetrical hem, and an embellished racerback design

Ready To Slay

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She looked date-night ready in a pretty little white dress with an off-shoulder neckline and gorgeous work of lace all over

Dreamy Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

For the LFW 2022, she was decked up in a sparkly cut-out dress from the Diffuse collection by Manish Malhotra

Show Stopper

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Oozing major sensuous vibes, the Bedhadak star looked striking in a ruched green dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Hot As Hell

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Adding some jazziness to her chic look is this Hervé Léger's sleeveless dress with heaps of fringes on it

Playfulness

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Redefining glamour like it’s nobody's business, Shanaya elevated her glam game in a mini red dress with a sexy cowl neckline

Glamour Quotient High

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Chic and sassy, her lacy black mini dress is a voguish way to invite mini dresses into your wardrobe

Sassy Babe

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky Kaushal's suave suit style

Click Here