Heading 3
Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in a dress
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 01, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Deconstructed and daring, the starlet channeled her inner diva in an all-black Giovanni halter-neck gown with a side cut-out and thigh-high slit
Daring Diva
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Moving over the patent LBD, Shanaya went the peppy route in a little pink strapless dress and showed us how it’s done!
Pretty In Pink
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She was a damsel in high spirits as she posed in a solid white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and tie-up details at the hemline
Dolled Up
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She made a stunning case for a party-ready outfit as she picked out an avocado green satin number with a halter neck, asymmetrical hem, and an embellished racerback design
Ready To Slay
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She looked date-night ready in a pretty little white dress with an off-shoulder neckline and gorgeous work of lace all over
Dreamy Vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
For the LFW 2022, she was decked up in a sparkly cut-out dress from the Diffuse collection by Manish Malhotra
Show Stopper
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Oozing major sensuous vibes, the Bedhadak star looked striking in a ruched green dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Hot As Hell
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Adding some jazziness to her chic look is this Hervé Léger's sleeveless dress with heaps of fringes on it
Playfulness
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Redefining glamour like it’s nobody's business, Shanaya elevated her glam game in a mini red dress with a sexy cowl neckline
Glamour Quotient High
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Chic and sassy, her lacy black mini dress is a voguish way to invite mini dresses into your wardrobe
Sassy Babe
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky Kaushal's suave suit style