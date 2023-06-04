Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 04, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor looks fab in a dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor exudes sheer sass in a form-fitting pink ruched ensemble

Sassy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her glam look in this short blue sequinned dress was on point

Glam Gal

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this strapless red dress 

Snazzy 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This white Valentino gown featuring a waist cut-out and floor-sweeping trail looked fab on her

Gorgeous 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet made a style statement in a short sparkly dress 

Party-ready

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked smoking hot in a strappy red dress with a cowl neckline

Red Hot

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked party-ready in a short black sequinned dress 

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya brought some glam and drama in a romantic ruffled dress 

Ruffles Love

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She kept things chic in a black dress with a plunging neckline

Classic In Black

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked stunning in this blue dress featuring a midriff-baring cut-out

Stunner 

