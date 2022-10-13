Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor

 looks snazzy in a dress

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Serving modern-day princess vibes, the starlet looked charming in a flare-and-flare polka dot print dress by Gauri and Nainika

Princess Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked fabulous in her ravishing avatar that featured a sultry cut-out bodycon dress and an oversized blazer

Fab Style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked like she was all set to slay in a strappy mini dress doused in sparkles and sequins.

Wild Child

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Shanaya left us gasping as she posed in a sleek black dress bearing sultry cut-out details and a ravishing thigh-high slit

Ravishing Much

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She made a stylish case for short dresses by picking out a little pink strapless dress and styling it with gold accessories.

Pretty In Pink

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This avocado green satin dress with a halter neck, asymmetrical hem, and an embellished racerback design ensured her style was on point.

Slayer Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

We are fans of her glamorous look in this monochrome red dress with an alluring neckline.

Red Hot

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the LFW in a shimmery cut-out dress and showed us how to slay! 

Runway Queen

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Adding some jazziness to her chic look is this Hervé Léger's sleeveless dress with heaps of fringes on it

Playfulness

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her strappy lace dress with a plunging neckline looked like the perfect outfit for a date night. 

Show-stealing

