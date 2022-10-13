Shanaya Kapoor
looks snazzy in a dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Serving modern-day princess vibes, the starlet looked charming in a flare-and-flare polka dot print dress by Gauri and Nainika
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked fabulous in her ravishing avatar that featured a sultry cut-out bodycon dress and an oversized blazer
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked like she was all set to slay in a strappy mini dress doused in sparkles and sequins.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Shanaya left us gasping as she posed in a sleek black dress bearing sultry cut-out details and a ravishing thigh-high slit
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She made a stylish case for short dresses by picking out a little pink strapless dress and styling it with gold accessories.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This avocado green satin dress with a halter neck, asymmetrical hem, and an embellished racerback design ensured her style was on point.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
We are fans of her glamorous look in this monochrome red dress with an alluring neckline.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the LFW in a shimmery cut-out dress and showed us how to slay!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Adding some jazziness to her chic look is this Hervé Léger's sleeveless dress with heaps of fringes on it
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her strappy lace dress with a plunging neckline looked like the perfect outfit for a date night.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.