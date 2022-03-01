FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 01, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor in mini dresses

Stunner In Pink

Shanaya looked stunning in a strapless pink dress with a short hemline and a small slit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Dramatic and trendy, her mini blue dress with long fringes on it can instantly take things up a notch!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Right Kind Of Blues

She looked fresh as spring in a pink and green floral number with a mini-length hemline

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Floral Mini Dress

Simple yet playful, her floral-print mini dress in red is ideal for breezy summer evenings

Image: Pinkvilla

Evening Look

She looked party-ready in a solid red mini dress with strappy sleeves and a cowl neckline

Ready To Rock 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

Her full-sleeve little black dress is a modest yet trendy pick for a night out with family

Little Black Dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She looked like spring arrived early in a pretty yellow dress with floral prints all over

Sunshine Like

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

For a minimal yet ravishing look, she picked out a black lace dress that seems a winning choice for a house party or date night

Minimal Lace Dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Her body-hugging tie-dye dress with a mini hemline is all kinds of snazzy!

Tie-dye Trend

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Keeping it simple and classy, Shanaya sported a black mini dress with cold-shoulder sleeves and a deep sultry neckline

Simple yet Classy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

