FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 01, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor in mini dresses
Heading 3
Stunner In Pink
Shanaya looked stunning in a strapless pink dress with a short hemline and a small slit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Dramatic and trendy, her mini blue dress with long fringes on it can instantly take things up a notch!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Right Kind Of Blues
She looked fresh as spring in a pink and green floral number with a mini-length hemline
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Floral Mini Dress
Simple yet playful, her floral-print mini dress in red is ideal for breezy summer evenings
Image: Pinkvilla
Evening Look
She looked party-ready in a solid red mini dress with strappy sleeves and a cowl neckline
Ready To Rock
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Her full-sleeve little black dress is a modest yet trendy pick for a night out with family
Little Black Dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She looked like spring arrived early in a pretty yellow dress with floral prints all over
Sunshine Like
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
For a minimal yet ravishing look, she picked out a black lace dress that seems a winning choice for a house party or date night
Minimal Lace Dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Her body-hugging tie-dye dress with a mini hemline is all kinds of snazzy!
Tie-dye Trend
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Keeping it simple and classy, Shanaya sported a black mini dress with cold-shoulder sleeves and a deep sultry neckline
Simple yet Classy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara's desi looks in white outfits