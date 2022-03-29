FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 29, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor in monochrome outfits

Vacation Ready

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

The Bedhadak actress raised the hotness quotient in a monotone blue bikini set as she posed against a stunning backdrop

A while ago, she made our jaws drop as she sported a monochrome green bodycon dress with ruched detailing

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Hotness Redefined

She channeled her inner boss lady in a coordinated monochrome suit that consisted of a white oversized blazer and a pair of matching masculine trousers

Boss Lady Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Her all-white look featuring a bodycon ruched mini dress is all kinds of fashion goals!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Pristine White

Bombshell 

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She looks like a bombshell in this strapless pink mini dress with a small slit across her thigh

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Shanaya struck a pose in a white monochrome set that featured a blazer, a bandeau top, and high-rise cigarette trousers with a belt

Ravishing Formal Style 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Her satin red dress with a cowl neck is perfect for a dinner date

Date-ready Look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She picked out an all-black co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt, showing that black will forever be the new sexy!

Lady In Black

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Her ravishing mint green number is a flirty choice for a beach-ready look

Mint Green Outfit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

For a desi look, she was dolled up in a pretty off-white chikankari set and traditional gold earrings

Desi Kudi 

