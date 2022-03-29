FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 29, 2022
Heading 3
Shanaya Kapoor in monochrome outfits
Vacation Ready
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The Bedhadak actress raised the hotness quotient in a monotone blue bikini set as she posed against a stunning backdrop
A while ago, she made our jaws drop as she sported a monochrome green bodycon dress with ruched detailing
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Hotness Redefined
She channeled her inner boss lady in a coordinated monochrome suit that consisted of a white oversized blazer and a pair of matching masculine trousers
Boss Lady Vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Her all-white look featuring a bodycon ruched mini dress is all kinds of fashion goals!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Pristine White
Bombshell
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She looks like a bombshell in this strapless pink mini dress with a small slit across her thigh
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Shanaya struck a pose in a white monochrome set that featured a blazer, a bandeau top, and high-rise cigarette trousers with a belt
Ravishing Formal Style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Her satin red dress with a cowl neck is perfect for a dinner date
Date-ready Look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She picked out an all-black co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt, showing that black will forever be the new sexy!
Lady In Black
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Her ravishing mint green number is a flirty choice for a beach-ready look
Mint Green Outfit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
For a desi look, she was dolled up in a pretty off-white chikankari set and traditional gold earrings
Desi Kudi
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rakul Preet Singh's impressive style