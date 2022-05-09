Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 09, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor in pretty white outfits
Raising The Bar
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The Bedhadak actor looked absolutely stunning in a coordinated ivory white set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection
Boss Babe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She channeled her inner boss babe in a large-fit creamy white blazer and pants set
For a ravishing look, she picked out a mini bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruched detailing all over
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Ravishing In White
She nailed a date night look in this lacey white mini dress with an off-shoulder neckline
Date Night Look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Making every moment fashionable, Shanaya raised the glam quotient in a satin white midi dress with a wrap-style bodice
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
High Glam
Monochrome Route
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She went all monochrome in these white pants, a matching sports bra, and a cropped cotton jacket
Easy Summer Style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
To keep things laidback at home, she slipped into a summery white strappy dress with a midi-length hemline
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
For a cosy look, she picked out an oversized white Drew hoodie
Cosy In Sweatshirt
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She turned into a lovely desi girl as she donned a white sharara set by Arpita Mehta
Desi Girl
As she flaunted her A-line white dress from The Iaso with lacy detailing, she looked absolutely pretty!
Pretty Lass
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
