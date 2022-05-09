Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 09, 2022

Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in pretty white outfits

Raising The Bar

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

The Bedhadak actor looked absolutely stunning in a coordinated ivory white set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection

Boss Babe

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She channeled her inner boss babe in a large-fit creamy white blazer and pants set

For a ravishing look, she picked out a mini bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruched detailing all over

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Ravishing In White

She nailed a date night look in this lacey white mini dress with an off-shoulder neckline

Date Night Look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Making every moment fashionable, Shanaya raised the glam quotient in a satin white midi dress with a wrap-style bodice

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

High Glam

Monochrome Route

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She went all monochrome in these white pants, a matching sports bra, and a cropped cotton jacket

Easy Summer Style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

To keep things laidback at home, she slipped into a summery white strappy dress with a midi-length hemline

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

For a cosy look, she picked out an oversized white Drew hoodie

Cosy In Sweatshirt

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She turned into a lovely desi girl as she donned a white sharara set by Arpita Mehta

Desi Girl

As she flaunted her A-line white dress from The Iaso with lacy detailing, she looked absolutely pretty!

Pretty Lass

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sonakshi Sinha in beautiful sarees

Click Here