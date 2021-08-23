Shanaya Kapoor’s beach wear in 10 PICS August 23, 2021
A quirky printed co-ord set with a front tie knot and balloon sleeves is as beachy as it can get! The Louis Vuitton bag is just the perfect finishing touch
Olive green is definitely a trending colour. Shanaya’s olive green swimsuit is making us want to take a trip to the beach
The neutral-toned bikini top paired with the crochet sarong is making for the perfect monotone look
Shanaya paired her white hot shorts with a white cropped top and broke the monotony with a brown shrug!
We love how Shanaya is strolling at the beach in a bikini top and printed pants. Plus the beach hat is a bonus!
Shanaya layered her white bikini with a see-through bikini cover and accessorised it with a matching hat!
The hat paired with the shell hoops screams beach more than anything else
You can never go wrong with a pair of black shorts and Shanaya is proving just that as she paired her black shorts with a tube top and sunnies
A peaceful brunch by the beach in a breezy off shoulder dress is a dream come true for every girl
Shanaya’s eye-catching neon bikini top is making the gorgeous background also look dull
