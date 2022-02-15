BEAUTY
FEB 15, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor’s dewy makeup tutorial
Start clean
No one does dewy skin look better than Shanaya Kapoor! Well, quite literally! To get this look, start by washing your face with a hydrating face wash
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Slather a gel-based moisturiser on your face, it helps the skin look visibly smoother and leaves a glowy finish
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Hydrating moisturiser
Next, use a concealer to blur imperfections and dark circles. Make sure you don't go overboard with it as the idea is to create a natural look
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Concealer
Opt for a lightweight liquid foundation to get a gleaming, plump complexion
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Liquid Foundation
Apply liquid blush over the apples of your cheeks, it just melts into your skin and gives you a misty glow
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Liquid blush
Set the makeup with a setting powder, it leaves the skin with a slight glow and prevents the makeup from disappearing
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Compac
Curl your lashes using a lash curler and apply lots of volumising mascara over the lashes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For the awake look
Finish the eye look by grooming the brows with a spoolie
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Fix the brow
Apply a tinted lip balm over your lips to get a glossy yet natural finish
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Tinted lip balm
Finish off with a setting spray to make your face look fresh and makeup long-lasting
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Setting spray
