JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 15, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor’s dewy makeup tutorial

Start clean

No one does dewy skin look better than Shanaya Kapoor! Well, quite literally! To get this look, start by washing your face with a hydrating face wash

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Slather a gel-based moisturiser on your face, it helps the skin look visibly smoother and leaves a glowy finish

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Hydrating moisturiser

Next, use a concealer to blur imperfections and dark circles. Make sure you don't go overboard with it as the idea is to create a natural look

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Concealer

Opt for a lightweight liquid foundation to get a gleaming, plump complexion

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Liquid Foundation

Apply liquid blush over the apples of your cheeks, it just melts into your skin and gives you a misty glow

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Liquid blush

Set the makeup with a setting powder, it leaves the skin with a slight glow and prevents the makeup from disappearing

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Compac

Curl your lashes using a lash curler and apply lots of volumising mascara over the lashes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For the awake look

Finish the eye look by grooming the brows with a spoolie

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Fix the brow

Apply a tinted lip balm over your lips to get a glossy yet natural finish

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Tinted lip balm

Finish off with a setting spray to make your face look fresh and makeup long-lasting

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Setting spray

