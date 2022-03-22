FASHION

MAR 22, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor’s summer dresses

Pretty in pink

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor favours a feminine, romantic approach to dressing like this strapless pink mini dress with a folded neckline and a side slit

Also, she combines her love for flirty silhouettes with a hint of vintage-inspired pieces such as this corset-style, mini-ruched dress with drawstrings at the hem

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Chic vibes

Who else than the diva could make this dreamy white midi dress with broderie anglaise embroidery look this pretty?

Summer dream

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

A strappy green ruched mini dress with a cowl-neckline and drawstring at the slit is just the perfect number to take you from morning to evening!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Gorgeous green

Mind-blowing sexy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Want to strike a classic summer look? Take cues from the beauty who wore a white satin wrap-style dress with a chain collar and a thigh-high slit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya made our hearts flutter as she slipped into a playful blue sleeveless dress with fringed tassels

Bright and beautiful

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

A white lace maxi dress screams summer like none other! The gorgeous starlet opted for a scalloped hemline, easy-breezy number

Summer staple

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Exuding effortless elegance, here she wore a pale pink floral dress with a plunging neckline, blouson sleeves and crossover drawstrings at the waist

Flirty florals

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Victorian era vibes

We can always count on Shanaya to nail a whimsy Victorian dress to perfection as exhibited here in this nude corset, off-shoulder dress with lace-up detailing

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Lastly, beat the sweltering summer days by keeping it cool like the diva, as in this white crochet dress styled with a bikini and straw hat

Bohemian fun

