FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 22, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor’s summer dresses
Pretty in pink
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor favours a feminine, romantic approach to dressing like this strapless pink mini dress with a folded neckline and a side slit
Also, she combines her love for flirty silhouettes with a hint of vintage-inspired pieces such as this corset-style, mini-ruched dress with drawstrings at the hem
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Chic vibes
Who else than the diva could make this dreamy white midi dress with broderie anglaise embroidery look this pretty?
Summer dream
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
A strappy green ruched mini dress with a cowl-neckline and drawstring at the slit is just the perfect number to take you from morning to evening!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Gorgeous green
Mind-blowing sexy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Want to strike a classic summer look? Take cues from the beauty who wore a white satin wrap-style dress with a chain collar and a thigh-high slit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya made our hearts flutter as she slipped into a playful blue sleeveless dress with fringed tassels
Bright and beautiful
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
A white lace maxi dress screams summer like none other! The gorgeous starlet opted for a scalloped hemline, easy-breezy number
Summer staple
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Exuding effortless elegance, here she wore a pale pink floral dress with a plunging neckline, blouson sleeves and crossover drawstrings at the waist
Flirty florals
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Victorian era vibes
We can always count on Shanaya to nail a whimsy Victorian dress to perfection as exhibited here in this nude corset, off-shoulder dress with lace-up detailing
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Lastly, beat the sweltering summer days by keeping it cool like the diva, as in this white crochet dress styled with a bikini and straw hat
Bohemian fun
