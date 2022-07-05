Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in short dresses 

Neenaz Akhtar

july 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Making a sensuous case for short dresses, Shanaya looked gorgeous in a crystal-embellished mini dress from Itrh.

Raising The Temperature

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She added some oomph factor to a dinner-date look as she picked out a short white lacey dress with cold-shoulder sleeves.

Oomph Factor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Keeping things snazzy yet ravishing, the Bedhadak star decked up in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London.

Snazzy Girl

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She made the perfect use of golden hour light by posing in a shimmery grey dress with a cowl neckline.

Golden Glow

She looked stylish as hell in a short pink bodycon dress that entailed a strapless neckline.

Stylish As Always

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

This chic blue dress with oodles of fringes on it looked absolutely flattering on her!

Chic Style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She served date-night outfit goals in a satin red camisole dress with thin strappy sleeves.

Date-night Ready

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

For an outing with friends, she chose to deck herself up in a short yellow dress bearing quirky prints.

Adorable Much

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

And this lacey black dress with a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves elevated her snazzy look.

Black For The Win

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

She exuded bombshell vibes in an orange and white tie-dye ruched bodycon dress.

Bombshell Vibes

