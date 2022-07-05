Heading 3
Shanaya Kapoor in short dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
july 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Making a sensuous case for short dresses, Shanaya looked gorgeous in a crystal-embellished mini dress from Itrh.
Raising The Temperature
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She added some oomph factor to a dinner-date look as she picked out a short white lacey dress with cold-shoulder sleeves.
Oomph Factor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Keeping things snazzy yet ravishing, the Bedhadak star decked up in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London.
Snazzy Girl
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She made the perfect use of golden hour light by posing in a shimmery grey dress with a cowl neckline.
Golden Glow
She looked stylish as hell in a short pink bodycon dress that entailed a strapless neckline.
Stylish As Always
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
This chic blue dress with oodles of fringes on it looked absolutely flattering on her!
Chic Style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She served date-night outfit goals in a satin red camisole dress with thin strappy sleeves.
Date-night Ready
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
For an outing with friends, she chose to deck herself up in a short yellow dress bearing quirky prints.
Adorable Much
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
And this lacey black dress with a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves elevated her snazzy look.
Black For The Win
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in an orange and white tie-dye ruched bodycon dress.
Bombshell Vibes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ayushmann Khurrana's striking looks