Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 20, 2022

Shanaya Kapoor in snazzy black outfits

Shanaya Kapoor in snazzy black outfits

Shanaya served us with a scintillating look in her all-black outfit that comprised black pinstripe pants and a black bodysuit

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

The star kid showed us how to look party-ready in black as she opted for a co-ord set with embellishments on it

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Party Ready

At Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception, she switched things up in a black cowl-neckline strappy top and matching high-waist midi-length skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Wedding Reception Guest Style

Her mini fit and flare dress in black looked perfect for a night out with your girl gang

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Mini Dress

She made a striking case for casuals when she styled her black striped shorts with a matching bomber jacket and a white tank top!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Striking Casuals

For a date-night-ready look, Shanaya slipped into a lacy black dress with a plunging neckline

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Ravishing In Black

To spruce things up, she wore her blue denim shorts with a strapless black sequined top

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Sequined Top

Her strapless black dress with an embellished top and a flared tulle bottom looked every bit stylish!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Little Black Dress

She wore a mini black dress with minimal prints all over it and showed us how to keep it easy yet modish

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Adorable Much

For a quick formal upgrade, she teamed her shorts and tee with a crisp long black blazer

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Formal Blazer

