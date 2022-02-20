Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 20, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor in snazzy black outfits
Shanaya served us with a scintillating look in her all-black outfit that comprised black pinstripe pants and a black bodysuit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The star kid showed us how to look party-ready in black as she opted for a co-ord set with embellishments on it
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Party Ready
At Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception, she switched things up in a black cowl-neckline strappy top and matching high-waist midi-length skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Wedding Reception Guest Style
Her mini fit and flare dress in black looked perfect for a night out with your girl gang
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Mini Dress
She made a striking case for casuals when she styled her black striped shorts with a matching bomber jacket and a white tank top!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Striking Casuals
For a date-night-ready look, Shanaya slipped into a lacy black dress with a plunging neckline
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Ravishing In Black
To spruce things up, she wore her blue denim shorts with a strapless black sequined top
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Sequined Top
Her strapless black dress with an embellished top and a flared tulle bottom looked every bit stylish!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Little Black Dress
She wore a mini black dress with minimal prints all over it and showed us how to keep it easy yet modish
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Adorable Much
For a quick formal upgrade, she teamed her shorts and tee with a crisp long black blazer
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Formal Blazer
