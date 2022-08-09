Heading 3
Shanaya Kapoor in white outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Showing us an easy yet stylish way to enjoy outdoor days during a vacation, Shanaya rocked a white denim romper over a blue bikini top
Outdoor Style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked pretty in a short white dress featuring a halter neckline and a plunging neck
Little White Dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a date-night-ready look, she chose to wear a little white dress with intricate lace work done all over
Ready For A Date Night
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a proper desi kudi in this coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection
Desi Kudi
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
We are in awe of her bold and classic style in this oversized white blazer and matching trousers
Sassy Lady
She made a stunning case for the pristine shade by sporting a body-hugging white dress with ruched detail
Making Heads Turn
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her satin white dress with a keyhole detail around the neckline served as the perfect sartorial inspiration for low-key parties
Pretty As Always
She kept things simple yet snazzy in a white sports bra, matching bottoms, and a cropped denim jacket
Simplicity At Its Best
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked pretty adorable in this tiered white midi dress with tie-up strappy sleeves
Adorable Much
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her white breezy sharara set with a backless tunic seems like the best alternative for a summery desi look
Breezy Outfits
