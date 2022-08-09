Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor in white outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Showing us an easy yet stylish way to enjoy outdoor days during a vacation, Shanaya rocked a white denim romper over a blue bikini top

Outdoor Style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked pretty in a short white dress featuring a halter neckline and a plunging neck

Little White Dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For a date-night-ready look, she chose to wear a little white dress with intricate lace work done all over

Ready For A Date Night

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a proper desi kudi in this coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection

Desi Kudi 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

We are in awe of her bold and classic style in this oversized white blazer and matching trousers

Sassy Lady

She made a stunning case for the pristine shade by sporting a body-hugging white dress with ruched detail

Making Heads Turn

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her satin white dress with a keyhole detail around the neckline served as the perfect sartorial inspiration for low-key parties

Pretty As Always

She kept things simple yet snazzy in a white sports bra, matching bottoms, and a cropped denim jacket

Simplicity At Its Best

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked pretty adorable in this tiered white midi dress with tie-up strappy sleeves

Adorable Much 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Her white breezy sharara set with a backless tunic seems like the best alternative for a summery desi look

Breezy Outfits 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna's vacay diaries

Click Here