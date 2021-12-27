Shanaya Kapoor in white outfits
Blue Jeans
She rocked casual wear as she dressed in a white crop top and blue jeans
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Boss Babe
Shanaya looked stunning as she dressed in a white pantsuit teamed with a tube top
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Summer Vibes
The star kid gave us major daytime summer outfit goals in a sleeveless white maxi
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Fashion Shenanigans
She wore a white tube top underneath a cropped oversized white shirt, and white pants
(Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Hoodie Weather
Shanaya soaked in some winter sun dressed in an oversized Drew hoodie
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Shanaya paired her white hot shorts with a white cropped top and broke the monotony with a brown shrug!
Beach Babe
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Shanaya layered her white bikini with a see-through bikini cover and accessorised it with a matching hat!
Bikini Lover
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
She twinned with her BFF, Ananya Panday in a white crop top and shorts
Besties
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Shanaya looked like a dream in a backless white kurta paired with sharara pants
Sharara Pants
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
Shanaya looked divine as she posed in a full-sleeved, white anarkali suit
Classic Anarkali
(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)
