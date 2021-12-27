Shanaya Kapoor in white outfits

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 27, 2021

Blue Jeans

She rocked casual wear as she dressed in a white crop top and blue jeans

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Boss Babe

Shanaya looked stunning as she dressed in a white pantsuit teamed with a tube top

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Summer Vibes

The star kid gave us major daytime summer outfit goals in a sleeveless white maxi

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Fashion Shenanigans

She wore a white tube top underneath a cropped oversized white shirt, and white pants

(Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Hoodie Weather

Shanaya soaked in some winter sun dressed in an oversized Drew hoodie

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram) 

Shanaya paired her white hot shorts with a white cropped top and broke the monotony with a brown shrug!

Beach Babe

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Shanaya layered her white bikini with a see-through bikini cover and accessorised it with a matching hat!

Bikini Lover

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

She twinned with her BFF, Ananya Panday in a white crop top and shorts

Besties

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Shanaya looked like a dream in a backless white kurta paired with sharara pants

Sharara Pants

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Shanaya looked divine as she posed in a full-sleeved, white anarkali suit

Classic Anarkali

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

