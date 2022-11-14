Shanaya Kapoor's best fashion moments
Lubna .
Khan
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sheldon Santos
Shanaya Kapoor made us go ‘wow’ when she posted these stunning pictures in a beautiful black cutout dress.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looks smoking hot in this yellow backless satin slip dress. The thigh-high slit adds to the oomph of her look!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looks alluring in this body-hugging green dress that is simple yet chic!
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Not everyone can pull off an all-white look, but Shanaya Kapoor does so, effortlessly.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The cutout on the little black dress gives it a sexy twist, and Shanaya looks absolutely stunning in it!
Image: Ajay Kadam
White is clearly Shanaya Kapoor’s favourite colour!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Not just western outfits, Shanaya Kapoor looks equally stunning in ethnic outfits.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looks resplendent in this gorgeous yellow lehenga with a strappy choli.
Image: Mayank Mudnaney
Shanaya Kapoor carries this beautiful Manish Malhotra saree with great panache.
Image: Sasha Jairam
Shanaya Kapoor can make even the most basic outfits look chic!
