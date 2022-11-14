Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor's best fashion moments

Lubna Khan
Khan

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image:  Sheldon Santos

Shanaya Kapoor made us go ‘wow’ when she posted these stunning pictures in a beautiful black cutout dress.

Bewitching in black

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks smoking hot in this yellow backless satin slip dress. The thigh-high slit adds to the oomph of her look!

Raising the temperature

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks alluring in this body-hugging green dress that is simple yet chic!

Gorgeous in green

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Not everyone can pull off an all-white look, but Shanaya Kapoor does so, effortlessly.

Dressed in all-white

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The cutout on the little black dress gives it a sexy twist, and Shanaya looks absolutely stunning in it!

Slaying and how

Image: Ajay Kadam

White is clearly Shanaya Kapoor’s favourite colour!

A sight to behold

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Not just western outfits, Shanaya Kapoor looks equally stunning in ethnic outfits.

Ethnic game strong

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks resplendent in this gorgeous yellow lehenga with a strappy choli.

Radiant in yellow

Image: Mayank Mudnaney

Shanaya Kapoor carries this beautiful Manish Malhotra saree with great panache.

Oh so glamorous

Image: Sasha Jairam

Shanaya Kapoor can make even the most basic outfits look chic!

Casual and chic

