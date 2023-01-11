Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor's
chic white wardrobe 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The young sensation dished out major boss lady vibes in this white pantsuit 

Boss lady 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

We love her white bikini 

Beach babe 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She wore this white ruched dress and looked beautiful

White for the win 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This outfit is perfect for date nights 

Date night 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She picked this white summer dress and looked pretty

Sun-soaked 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She rocked a white cut-out dress like a diva 

Vision in white 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looks effortlessly gorgeous in this backless white dress

Absolute diva 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She stunned us in a white dungaree

Just so pretty 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She wore this white ethnic suit and looked ravishing

Ethnic vibes 

