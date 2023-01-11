Shanaya Kapoor's
chic white wardrobe
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The young sensation dished out major boss lady vibes in this white pantsuit
Boss lady
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
We love her white bikini
Beach babe
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She wore this white ruched dress and looked beautiful
White for the win
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This outfit is perfect for date nights
Date night
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She picked this white summer dress and looked pretty
Sun-soaked
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She rocked a white cut-out dress like a diva
Vision in white
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looks effortlessly gorgeous in this backless white dress
Absolute diva
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She stunned us in a white dungaree
Just so pretty
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She wore this white ethnic suit and looked ravishing
Ethnic vibes
