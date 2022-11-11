Shanaya Kapoor’s chicest looks
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her halloween look was to die for! She dressed up so perfectly like Anne Hathaway in the movie with a and looked everybit the part.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She sported a very glamorous look for her Diwali celebrations wearing a pink-hued shimmer saree straight off the rack of Manish Malhotra and accessorised it with statement earrings.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In a sequin strapless mini black dress with a dramatic ruffled feather hem, and a gorgeous train she looked like a total fashionista.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Exuding pretty and cute vibes in a strapless pink polka dotted tiered dress with a corset bodice, her look was an absolute delight.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She chose a very chic and stylish blue dress with cut-out and ruched design on the sides. She accessorised the ensemble with an oversized blue blazer and a half-up, half-down ponytail.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In a white halter neck dress, styled with shimmery purse and platform heel, her look was the perfect combination of chic and glamour.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya is clearly a fan of white, as she dresses up in a solid white saree with a shimmery blouse by Manish Malhotra and accessorises it with a maang tika.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Giving the LBD look a whole new appeal, the diva wore a black velvet cut-out dress from Giovanni D with a sleek bun and smokey eyes.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She kept her look simple yet chic, wearing a green strappy ruched dress with sparkly stilettos to amp up the oomph factor.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress looked stunning and alluring as she posed in the golden hour wearing a silver shimmer dress with a cowl neck.
