Shanaya Kapoor’s Desi ensembles 

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

Shanaya’s heavily embellished red saree paired with a golden blouse and Indian jewelry is a perfect traditional fit. she also carried a matching potli bag to go with her look

#1

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

Kapoor’s orange lehenga is a trendy lehenga design; she donned a criss cross halter neck blouse along with a well fitted skirt and matching dupatta 

#2

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

Shanaya looked stunning in this white mirrored lehenga; her blouse had a bralette design with a plunging neckline paired with a matching skirt 

#3

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

She opted for a vibrant yellow and green saree; paired alongside an embellished blouse and accessorized with Indian Jewelry 

#4

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

The yet to debut star kid wore a stunning ensemble that had floral motifs embedded on the scalloped edges of the lehenga paired alongside a plunging neckline blouse 

#5

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

#6

Kapoor’s beige embellished lehenga consisted of a stunning strapless blouse, matching skirt and a dupatta to complete the look

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

She donned a soft pink lehenga with beautiful silver motifs that gave her an elegant look and complemented her ensemble with a gajra bun hairstyle 

#7

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

Shanaya’s simple brown sharara outfit had intricate yellow embroidery that enhanced her look

#8

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

A pink Anarkali suit is a perfect pick for traditional affairs; Shanaya donned juttis and open tresses to go with this look 

#9

Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02

Chikankari Kurtas are currently every desi girl’s go to outfit; they’re beautiful and comfortable 

#10

