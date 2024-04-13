Heading 3
Shanaya Kapoor’s Desi ensembles
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
Shanaya’s heavily embellished red saree paired with a golden blouse and Indian jewelry is a perfect traditional fit. she also carried a matching potli bag to go with her look
#1
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
Kapoor’s orange lehenga is a trendy lehenga design; she donned a criss cross halter neck blouse along with a well fitted skirt and matching dupatta
#2
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
Shanaya looked stunning in this white mirrored lehenga; her blouse had a bralette design with a plunging neckline paired with a matching skirt
#3
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
She opted for a vibrant yellow and green saree; paired alongside an embellished blouse and accessorized with Indian Jewelry
#4
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
The yet to debut star kid wore a stunning ensemble that had floral motifs embedded on the scalloped edges of the lehenga paired alongside a plunging neckline blouse
#5
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
#6
Kapoor’s beige embellished lehenga consisted of a stunning strapless blouse, matching skirt and a dupatta to complete the look
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
She donned a soft pink lehenga with beautiful silver motifs that gave her an elegant look and complemented her ensemble with a gajra bun hairstyle
#7
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
Shanaya’s simple brown sharara outfit had intricate yellow embroidery that enhanced her look
#8
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
A pink Anarkali suit is a perfect pick for traditional affairs; Shanaya donned juttis and open tresses to go with this look
#9
Image source- Instagram@shanayakapoor02
Chikankari Kurtas are currently every desi girl’s go to outfit; they’re beautiful and comfortable
#10
