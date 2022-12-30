Shanaya Kapoor’s
Ethnic style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a Diwali soiree this year, the starlet decked herself up in a heavily sequinned Khaab saree by Manish Malhotra
Sparkly Affair
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She painted a regal picture in an intricately embellished green lehenga and a Kundan choker necklace
Regal Affair
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Shanaya dazzled in a lilac saree hand embroidered with sequins and crystals in the same shade
Dazzling In Lilac
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Keeping things simple and stunning at the same time, she paired her monochrome white saree with an embellished halter-neck blouse
Simple & Stunning
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In another lightweight semi-sheer saree and a golden embellished border, she ensured that all eyes were on her
Gorgeous In Green
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her striking yellow lehenga choli and contrasting blue dupatta gave us major wedding guest-style goals
Diva Vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She made a strong case for floral prints by opting for a cropped blouse and a cape for the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
Pretty In Florals
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a proper desi kudi in this coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection
Desi Diva
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Serving an ultra-glam desi look of the season, Shanaya looked resplendent in a bright orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Vibrant Hues
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She wore a beautiful white Anarkali that is perfect for intimate festive occasions at home
White Beauty
