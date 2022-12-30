Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor’s
Ethnic style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For a Diwali soiree this year, the starlet decked herself up in a heavily sequinned Khaab saree by Manish Malhotra

Sparkly Affair 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She painted a regal picture in an intricately embellished green lehenga and a Kundan choker necklace

Regal Affair 

Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram 

Shanaya dazzled in a lilac saree hand embroidered with sequins and crystals in the same shade

Dazzling In Lilac

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Keeping things simple and stunning at the same time, she paired her monochrome white saree with an embellished halter-neck blouse

Simple & Stunning 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

In another lightweight semi-sheer saree and a golden embellished border, she ensured that all eyes were on her

Gorgeous In Green

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her striking yellow lehenga choli and contrasting blue dupatta gave us major wedding guest-style goals

Diva Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She made a strong case for floral prints by opting for a cropped blouse and a cape for the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Pretty In Florals 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a proper desi kudi in this coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection

Desi Diva

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Serving an ultra-glam desi look of the season, Shanaya looked resplendent in a bright orange lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Vibrant Hues 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She wore a beautiful white Anarkali that is perfect for intimate festive occasions at home

White Beauty

