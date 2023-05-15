Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 15, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor’s fab desi looks

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in a sparkly sequinned blue saree

Dazzling

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked radiant in a pristine white saree and a plunging-neck embellished blouse

Radiant

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Festive Look

She exuded glam in a semi-sheer green saree with a golden border 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in her heavily embellished yellow and blue lehenga choli

Glam Vibes

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a desi diva in this ivory white co-ord set by Manish Malhotra

Diva In Co-ords

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked adorable in a creamy white churidar kurta set 

Desi Kudi

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked flawless in a vibrant polka-dot lehenga

Vibrant

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhadak actress aced desi style in a beautiful pink kurta and white bottoms

Pristine Whites

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked beautiful as ever in a cropped blouse, tailored pants, and
an embroidered cape

High On Glam

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked elegant in a gorgeous white anarkali 

Elegance Redefined

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here