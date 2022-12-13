Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor's
Gen-Z style

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Shanaya Kapoor looked like a billion bucks in a brown oversized blazer and checked pants

Oversized fit

Shanaya Kapoor wore a white cutout crochet-knit maxi dress by Christopher Esber

Angelic in white

Lady in black

Shanaya Kapoor wore a gorgeous black shimmering mini dress from Nadine Merabi with a dramatic floor-length fully lined drape

Shanaya Kapoor wore a frilled pink polka-dotted dress from the designer duo Gauri and Nainika

Pretty in pink

Shanaya Kapoor wore a one-shoulder cut-out dress from Revolve and paired it with a baby blue blazer

Stunning in blue

Shanaya Kapoor wore a crystal off-shoulder embellished dress with a body-hugging silhouette from Itrh

Shimmery vibes

Shanaya Kapoor wore a gorgeous black cut-out dress with a stunning side split

Black lady

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a white mini lace dress with a plunging neckline from Guipure

Stylish in white

Shanaya Kapoor paired a white oversized blazer lined with white buttons with a pair of white formal trousers with wide legs

Boss lady

Shanaya Kapoor is seen dressed in a stunning wrap mint green dress with cut-outs

Fresh mint

