Shanaya Kapoor’s haircare secret

Pakhi Jain

MAY 06, 2023

Shanaya has a range of impressive haircare and styling tips, with some requiring minimal effort

Styling tips

In an interview, she mentioned that during such weather conditions, she either avoids using heat styling tools or significantly limits their usage

Dry weather

Natural ingredient

Her preference is to seek out products that contain natural ingredients, and her preferred hair care ingredient is avocado

She considers avocado to be a superfood, not just for the skin but also for hair! Whenever she uses avocado, it leaves her hair and skin feeling moisturised

Moisture

She opts for styling tools with appropriate heat settings that do not harm the hair, but instead add shine 

Styling tools

Unlike many others who use a sticky hair gel to achieve a sleek effect, Shanaya frequently uses hair spray

Hair spray

Her hair looks naturally healthy because she prioritises getting ample of beauty sleep, which promotes the overall quality of her hair

Beauty sleep

Hydration not only makes her skin glow but also keeps her hair healthy

Hydration

A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help promote healthy and long hair

Good diet

In my opinion, Shanaya Kapoor's haircare tips are impressive and hassle-free

Fuss-free

