Shanaya Kapoor’s haircare secret
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAY 06, 2023
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Shanaya has a range of impressive haircare and styling tips, with some requiring minimal effort
Styling tips
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
In an interview, she mentioned that during such weather conditions, she either avoids using heat styling tools or significantly limits their usage
Dry weather
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Natural ingredient
Her preference is to seek out products that contain natural ingredients, and her preferred hair care ingredient is avocado
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
She considers avocado to be a superfood, not just for the skin but also for hair! Whenever she uses avocado, it leaves her hair and skin feeling moisturised
Moisture
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
She opts for styling tools with appropriate heat settings that do not harm the hair, but instead add shine
Styling tools
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Unlike many others who use a sticky hair gel to achieve a sleek effect, Shanaya frequently uses hair spray
Hair spray
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Her hair looks naturally healthy because she prioritises getting ample of beauty sleep, which promotes the overall quality of her hair
Beauty sleep
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Hydration not only makes her skin glow but also keeps her hair healthy
Hydration
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help promote healthy and long hair
Good diet
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
In my opinion, Shanaya Kapoor's haircare tips are impressive and hassle-free
Fuss-free
