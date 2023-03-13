Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor’s snazzy vacay looks

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 13, 2023

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is the ultimate beach babe in a stunning orange bikini set

Beach Babe

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She takes the all-brown route in a short faux leather skirt, a white and brown jacket, and brown boots

Chic In Brown

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She takes her winter-style game to Paris in green leather tights, a brown jacket, and a furry bucket hat

Winter Style

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She enjoys a match of soccer in grey co-ords and a blue baseball cap

Soccer Look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet enjoys a day in the wilderness in an off-white playsuit and a sky-blue bikini top

Cool Girl 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She wears a beautiful white mini dress with a halter neckline for her day out with friends

White Delight

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She is an aqua baby in this blue bikini featuring a sultry cut-out top

Water Baby 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya keeps things snazzy in a pair of high-waist denim pants, a white tube top, and a yellow overshirt

Snazzy 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She enjoys her day out on the beach in a stunning green swimsuit

Stunner 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Her red and black winter outfit in Paris is the perfect pick for an outdoor tour of the city 

Damsel In Paris

