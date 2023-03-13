Shanaya Kapoor’s snazzy vacay looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 13, 2023
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor is the ultimate beach babe in a stunning orange bikini set
Beach Babe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She takes the all-brown route in a short faux leather skirt, a white and brown jacket, and brown boots
Chic In Brown
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She takes her winter-style game to Paris in green leather tights, a brown jacket, and a furry bucket hat
Winter Style
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She enjoys a match of soccer in grey co-ords and a blue baseball cap
Soccer Look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet enjoys a day in the wilderness in an off-white playsuit and a sky-blue bikini top
Cool Girl
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She wears a beautiful white mini dress with a halter neckline for her day out with friends
White Delight
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She is an aqua baby in this blue bikini featuring a sultry cut-out top
Water Baby
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya keeps things snazzy in a pair of high-waist denim pants, a white tube top, and a yellow overshirt
Snazzy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She enjoys her day out on the beach in a stunning green swimsuit
Stunner
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her red and black winter outfit in Paris is the perfect pick for an outdoor tour of the city
Damsel In Paris
