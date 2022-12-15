Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor's
stunning style

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Keeping it stylish

The Bedhadak actress wowed in a white knit dress with sophisticated cut-out designs on the waistline, paired with a striking pair of yellow heels

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She nailed the denim look with a creative twist - a Balenciaga jacket paired with blue wide-leg jeans

Denim vibe

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her Halloween look was an absolute showstopper! She nailed the Anne Hathaway look from the movie, nailing every detail to a T

Halloween look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a vision in her Tarun Tahiliani green embroidered lehenga adorned with golden embellishments on the hemline

Regal dream

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For Diwali celebrations, she rocked a dazzling look with a pink-hued shimmer saree from Manish Malhotra and statement earrings

Diwali look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She exuded sophistication and style in her glittering sequin strapless black mini dress, with a dramatic ruffled feather hem and a beautiful train

Black much

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her look was a total showstopper! She was chic and girly in a strapless pink polka-dotted tiered dress with a corset bodice - a delightful sight that was sure to turn heads

Pretty pink

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She chose a vibrant blue dress to make a statement, featuring cunning cut-outs and a fashionable ruched design on the sides. She completed the look with an oversized blue blazer and a half-up, half-down ponytail

Blueming

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in her white halterneck dress, paired with a shimmery purse and platform heels. It was the perfect blend of chic and glamour!

Dinner date look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looks gorgeous as she dons a white saree by Manish Malhotra! The shimmery blouse and the maang tika add the perfect touch of elegance to her look

Desi Kudi 

