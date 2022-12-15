Shanaya Kapoor's
stunning style
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Keeping it stylish
The Bedhadak actress wowed in a white knit dress with sophisticated cut-out designs on the waistline, paired with a striking pair of yellow heels
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She nailed the denim look with a creative twist - a Balenciaga jacket paired with blue wide-leg jeans
Denim vibe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her Halloween look was an absolute showstopper! She nailed the Anne Hathaway look from the movie, nailing every detail to a T
Halloween look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a vision in her Tarun Tahiliani green embroidered lehenga adorned with golden embellishments on the hemline
Regal dream
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For Diwali celebrations, she rocked a dazzling look with a pink-hued shimmer saree from Manish Malhotra and statement earrings
Diwali look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She exuded sophistication and style in her glittering sequin strapless black mini dress, with a dramatic ruffled feather hem and a beautiful train
Black much
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her look was a total showstopper! She was chic and girly in a strapless pink polka-dotted tiered dress with a corset bodice - a delightful sight that was sure to turn heads
Pretty pink
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She chose a vibrant blue dress to make a statement, featuring cunning cut-outs and a fashionable ruched design on the sides. She completed the look with an oversized blue blazer and a half-up, half-down ponytail
Blueming
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in her white halterneck dress, paired with a shimmery purse and platform heels. It was the perfect blend of chic and glamour!
Dinner date look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looks gorgeous as she dons a white saree by Manish Malhotra! The shimmery blouse and the maang tika add the perfect touch of elegance to her look
Desi Kudi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.