Shanaya Kapoor’s
stylish dresses
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a breath of fresh air in a room, dressed in a stunning wrap mint green dress with cut-outs and accessorized with hoop earrings
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She aced the blue frills and looked like a true diva as she styled it with a sleek bun and a pair of stilettos
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a perfect date night fit, she opted for a white slip dress with a cowl neckline
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star looked irresistible in a white ruched bodycon dress from Club L London, exuding bombshell vibes
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She kept her look minimal yet stylish with a green strappy ruched dress paired up with stilettos
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Adding some oomph to her wardrobe, she wore a stunning yellow satin dress with a backless design
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Giving the LBD look a whole new appeal, the diva wore a black velvet cut out dress from Giovanni D
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Raising the temperature in a white shimmer strapless dress and minimal makeup, she was every inch a star
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She wore a white halter neck buttoned down dress, serving as the perfect dress for a dinner date night with friends
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress glowed in the golden hour wearing a silver shimmer dress with a cowl neck
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue