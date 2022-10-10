Heading 3

Shanaya Kapoor’s

stylish dresses

Sakshi
 Singh

OCT 10, 2022

FASHION

She looked like a breath of fresh air in a room, dressed in a stunning wrap mint green dress with cut-outs and accessorized with hoop earrings

Fresh mint

She aced the blue frills and looked like a true diva as she styled it with a sleek bun and a pair of stilettos

Blue frills

For a perfect date night fit, she opted for a white slip dress with a cowl neckline

Slip dress

The star looked irresistible in a white ruched bodycon dress from Club L London, exuding bombshell vibes

Ruched white

She kept her look minimal yet stylish with a green strappy ruched dress paired up with stilettos

Serene green

Adding some oomph to her wardrobe, she wore a stunning yellow satin dress with a backless design

Golden girl

Giving the LBD look a whole new appeal, the diva wore a black velvet cut out dress from Giovanni D

Black much

Raising the temperature in a white shimmer strapless dress and minimal makeup, she was every inch a star

Glitz and glamour

She wore a white halter neck buttoned down dress, serving as the perfect dress for a dinner date night with friends

Dinner date

The Bedhadak actress glowed in the golden hour wearing a silver shimmer dress with a cowl neck

Silver cowl

