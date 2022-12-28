Heading 3

Shanaya-Nora: Bling it on New Year’s Eve

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looks resplendent in this black sequin dress with fur-like details

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi’s dazzling short silver dress is a right choice for party-lovers

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

In this sequin pantsuit look, Nora aced the shimmer and shine trend

Nora Fatehi

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress surely turned some heads in this neon-sequin-blazer dress look

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara wore an off-shoulder golden dress and completed the look with curls and light make-up

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s maroon sequin dress is perfect to wear on New Year’s eve

Kriti Sanon

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet exudes a tantalising vibe in this purple ruched dress

Avneet Kaur

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

This outfit was decked up in sequins and which added an oomph to this look

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka styled this shimmery green shirt with a floral-print asymmetrical skirt and looked sassy

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz showed us how to slay in shimmer with this lovely off-shoulder blue sequin dress

Shehnaaz Gill

