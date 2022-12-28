Shanaya-Nora: Bling it on New Year’s Eve
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looks resplendent in this black sequin dress with fur-like details
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi’s dazzling short silver dress is a right choice for party-lovers
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In this sequin pantsuit look, Nora aced the shimmer and shine trend
Nora Fatehi
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress surely turned some heads in this neon-sequin-blazer dress look
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara wore an off-shoulder golden dress and completed the look with curls and light make-up
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s maroon sequin dress is perfect to wear on New Year’s eve
Kriti Sanon
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet exudes a tantalising vibe in this purple ruched dress
Avneet Kaur
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
This outfit was decked up in sequins and which added an oomph to this look
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka styled this shimmery green shirt with a floral-print asymmetrical skirt and looked sassy
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz showed us how to slay in shimmer with this lovely off-shoulder blue sequin dress
Shehnaaz Gill
