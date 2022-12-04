Heading 3

Shanaya to Malaika:
 Divas in athleisure

                  Lubna Khan 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture post-workout and looked chic in athleisure as she opted for a black sports bra and paired it with black tights.

Sara Ali Khan

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif keeps her gym look simple yet stylish in this all-red workout ensemble.

Katrina Kaif

Source: Pinkvilla

Trust Malaika Arora to ace every workout look!

Malaika Arora

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Anaya Panday rocked athleisure like a pro in a black sports bra and a pair of printed black tights.

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor ditched black, and opted for a purple two-piece set for her workout.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

We’re obsessed with Shilpa Shetty’s floral workout look! It’s fun, feminine and beautiful.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Anushka Yoga Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan works out in style, and she looks fabulous in pink and black athleisure.

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Bhumi Pendekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in this bright yellow athleisure look!

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor makes athleisure look cool in a nude dusty brown sports bra and matching leggings paired with a black cap and cat-eye sunglasses.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Rohan Shreshtha 

Shanaya Kapoor aces athleisure in a simple white crop top, black sweatpants, and a colourful jacket!

Shanaya Kapoor

