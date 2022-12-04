Shanaya to Malaika:
Divas in athleisure
Image: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan shared a picture post-workout and looked chic in athleisure as she opted for a black sports bra and paired it with black tights.
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif keeps her gym look simple yet stylish in this all-red workout ensemble.
Source: Pinkvilla
Trust Malaika Arora to ace every workout look!
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Anaya Panday rocked athleisure like a pro in a black sports bra and a pair of printed black tights.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor ditched black, and opted for a purple two-piece set for her workout.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
We’re obsessed with Shilpa Shetty’s floral workout look! It’s fun, feminine and beautiful.
Image: Anushka Yoga Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan works out in style, and she looks fabulous in pink and black athleisure.
Image: Bhumi Pendekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in this bright yellow athleisure look!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor makes athleisure look cool in a nude dusty brown sports bra and matching leggings paired with a black cap and cat-eye sunglasses.
Image: Rohan Shreshtha
Shanaya Kapoor aces athleisure in a simple white crop top, black sweatpants, and a colourful jacket!
